Dee Ernst passed away at home on January 22, 2021 of natural causes. Dee was homeless during her teens and eventually stabilized herself and worked as a nursing assistant at Conestoga View and as a private care-giver. She later became disabled by mental illness. Following years of transient living, she found a permanent home in her apartment at Farnum Street for which she was very grateful.
Based on her past experiences, Dee befriended the homeless community in Lancaster City. She was once given a Red Rose Award from Lancaster News for her practice of gathering hats, gloves, and scarves to give away during the winter months. More recently, she purchased a bulk quantity of hand sanitizer and repackaged it in plastic bottles and distributed those and masks to homeless individuals. She always offered conversation and a cup of coffee to people she encountered on the street. She enjoyed visiting with dogs she met on her travels around the city and going to Central Market.
She is survived by Mary Latham, her sister and best friend. She wanted to thank her long-time caregivers, Dr. William Fife, Family Medicine at LGH, Deborah Hartman, CRNP, at Community Services Group, and the Case Management Team at Community Services Group.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory. Services will be private. Dee asks that donations be given in her memory to your favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com