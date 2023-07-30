Debra S. Sweigart, 50, of Mount Joy, and formerly of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 24, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William N. and Judy A. (Hornberger) Sweigart.
Debra was a graduate of Hempfield High School. She recently celebrated 25 years working for EARS (Ephrata Area Rehabilitation Services) where she made some of her best friends and support team. She was extremely hardworking and loved to go shopping. Debra loved cars and going to car shows to see convertibles and Jeeps. She talked on the phone every day with her friends and sister Barb. She loved music, singing, all things pink, SpongeBob, and Hallmark movies. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and staff at Keystone.
Debra is survived by her brother William Sweigart, and sisters Barbara Sweigart and Donna Fox.
Guests are invited to celebrate Debra's life at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will begin at 10:30 AM. In honor of Debra, please wear something PINK. In lieu of flowers, donations in Debra's name can be made to EARS Inc., 300 W. Chestnut St. #101, Ephrata, PA 17522.
