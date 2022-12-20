Debra M. Smyth, 65, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of Barry T. Gerz, Sr. and Gloria G. (Hetrich) Gerz.
After graduating from Conestoga Valley High School with the Class of 1974, Debra became a licensed hair stylist and worked in the salon at JC Penney for 25 years before retiring. A strong willed and independent person, she always lived life to the fullest and especially enjoyed the Christmas season. A huge Elvis Presley fan, one of her favorite songs was Blue Christmas. With her unique spirit she always made every event special and fun. Deeply spiritual, her faith was very important to her, along with the love and pride she had for her children and grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Debra is survived by her daughters, Heather (Zimmerman) Hirschmann and her husband Andrew of Lancaster, and Kristen (Zimmerman) Munro of Akron; her grandchildren Mollie, Aidan, Callan, Ava and Knollan; two sisters, Nancy Clemens (Mark) and Frances Plank (Stephen); and three brothers Barry T. Gerz Jr. (Anna), David Gerz (Regina) and Daniel Gerz (Bonnie).
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral services which will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA, 17584, where a viewing will take place beginning at 9:30 AM. In honor of Debra's love of life and the Christmas season, guests are encouraged to dress in a festive manner to celebrate her life. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
