Debra Lynn Bigler, 53, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Dwayne E. Bigler. They celebrated 29 years of marriage in May. Born in Allentown and raised in Sumneytown, she is the daughter of Dennis and Maryannette McKinlay.
She received her education as an RN at Lancaster General School of Nursing and was working in pediatric nursing for WellSpan Health in Ephrata for the last 29 years.
Debra was a devoted wife and mother, an avid reader, who enjoyed spending time with her family, going camping, and trips to the beach. She was a member of Frieden's United Church of Christ in Sumneytown.
Along with her beloved husband and her parents, Debra is survived by her daughters, Destiny Marie Bigler and Desiree Nicole, wife of Brian James, Jr, both of Ephrata; her sister, Denise McKinlay and her brother, Michael (Mike) McKinlay, both of Perkiomenville; and her mother-in-law, Barbara Bigler of Sassamansville. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Edwin Bigler.
Services will be held privately, and she will be laid to rest in Frieden's Union Cemetery in Sumneytown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, https://give.ocrahope.org/fundraiser/3074745 , PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.