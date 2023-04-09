Debra Louise Seaburg, 70, of San Diego, CA and Lancaster, PA, went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2023 in the presence of friends and family. She was born and raised in San Diego, graduating from Point Loma High School, where, her senior year, Debra represented her high school on the Fashion Board for May Co.'s department store, working there until her college graduation.
She graduated from San Diego State University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with an emphasis in Environmental Design. She was actively involved in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Upon graduation, she moved to Lancaster, PA where she worked for Armstrong World Industries, as an interior designer, in their Model Home program for 18 years, which became Design Ideas, a subsidiary of Armstrong. She then started her own design business, called Debra L. Seaburg, ASID, Interior Design, primarily designing country clubs in the Northeast, and a library in Tilden, NE.
Debra loved the Lord with all her heart and was actively involved in the First Presbyterian Church in San Diego, where she grew up and worshipped with her parents. She was active in their youth department, and in the Masonic orders of Job's Daughters, and DeMolay. Debra also attended the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, where she sang in their senior choir.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Bernard Seaburg of Red Oak, IA, in 1994, her mother, La Fern Zimmerman Seaburg of Red Oak, IA in 1999, and her maternal aunt, Betty Virginia Whitehill, of San Diego, in 2021. She is survived by godson, William Carl Thayer of Natchez, MS, goddaughter Marlo Johde' Houser of Lancaster, PA, and cousins living in the United States and Europe.
Debra was passionate about life and enjoyed world travel, art, classical music, theatre, opera, cooking, planning events, and especially the company of her many friends. She will be dearly missed and always loved and remembered by her family, friends, and all those she touched.
A memorial service will be held on April 29th, at 11:00 AM, at the First Presbyterian Church, 320 Date. St., 92101, in San Diego with a reception to follow. Her ashes were laid to rest at Cypress View Mausoleum in San Diego with her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of San Diego, earmarked for the Debra Seaburg Missions Fund.