Debra L. Whitman, 63, of Lancaster, died 9/12/19 at Hospice & Community Care. Daughter of Joseph Centini, Sr. (Geraldine), of Conestoga and the late Genevieve Ashby.

Also survived are three brothers, Barry J. Centini, of CA, Joseph J. Centini, Jr., Lancaster, Richard Ashby, Leola, three sisters, Cindy M. Ryan (Robert), Paradise, Bonnie S. Bear, fiancé of Gregory Reser, of Shenandoah, Diana L. Ashby, Lancaster, a daughter, Melissa Loose (Tyler), a granddaughter, and a companion, Emiliano Padilla Melendez aka Papo, of Lancaster.

Graveside Services will be on 9/23/19 at 2:30pm at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.

