Debra Kay Murr, 64, of Millersville, entered into rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence L. and Esther F. Lorah. She was married to the late Glenn E. Murr, Jr. for 41 years.
Deb was a graduate of Solanco High School and went on to work for Exide Technologies in Lampeter for over 30 years. Deb enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Deb is survived by 4 children: Colleen Lowery, Stacy Garver, Jessica (Curtis) Spoonhour, and Brad (Erin) Murr. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Austin, Kelsey, Kayla, Bryce, Blake, and Aiden. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Bolton.
Due to CDC recommendations and a concern for public health, Deb's funeral service will be held privately for the family. Interment will follow in the Georgetown United Methodist Cemetery. A celebration of Deb's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Quarryville.
