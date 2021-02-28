Loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister
The tender wind that carried me
The light in the dark shining your love in to my life
You've been my inspiration
Through the lies you were the truth
My world is a better place because of you
- Celine Dion, "Because You Loved Me"
Debra Kay Crouse, 63, of Columbia passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on February 24th, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late Robert, Sr. and Hilda Webb and was a lifelong resident of this area. Debra was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1975 and was known as a class act. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her home and family and especially loved decorating for the holidays and seasons. Debra treasured her family, friends, pets and created many wonderful life long memories. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. "This is not Goodbye, it's See You Later, Our Love"
Debra leaves behind her husband of 45 years Doug Crouse; her children, Jeremy Crouse and Kristin Crouse all of Columbia; three siblings, Barb, wife of Greg Ratcliff, Kathy Voight, R.J. Webb all of Columbia; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Rose Crouse of Newville; two brothers-in-law, Rick Crouse of Columbia, Todd Crouse of Manor Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Kroft.
In honor of Debra's final wishes there will be no formal services and any future events will be announced by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville