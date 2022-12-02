Debra K. Rosensteel, 70 of Elizabethtown left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Lancaster General Hospital from medical complications. She was the wife of David Rosensteel and celebrated 30 years of marriage in January. She was born in Harrisburg, daughter of the late Hubert and Mary Garrison.
She attended Elizabethtown Area High School and had been retired for several years. She enjoyed shopping, playing games, going to Bingo and taking care of her furry friends as well as growing beautiful flowers.
Surviving besides her husband, is one sister, Brenda, wife of Barry Acker, Elizabethtown and brother Herbert, Columbia, two nieces, Tanya Pickel and Katrina Yarnell and her brother-in-law, Michael Rosensteel, San Diego, CA. She was predeceased by her niece, Angela Bossinger.
At Debbie's request, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Masonic Village of Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
