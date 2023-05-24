Debra K. Keen, 64, of Millersville, PA passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA. Debra was the daughter of the late Patricia (Fritsch) and Don Wolf. She was the beloved wife to Robert "Skinner" Keen with whom she shared over 31 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, Debra is survived by her daughter-in-law, Melissa Wolf; 5 grandchildren: Chaz Wolf, Daniel, Rhylee, Adalie and Willow ;2 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Don Wolf (Patti) of Ephrata as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Brandon and her sister Lynn Wolf.
Debra enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved to keep her house tidy. Debra was a talented gardener and enjoyed taking trips to Wildwood, NJ. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received from 2 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
