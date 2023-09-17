Debra K. Farver, 79, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late David and Anna (Brandt) Koser. Debra was the wife of Douglass E. Farver with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Debra was a graduate of Lower Dauphin High School. She retired from Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center working as an administrative assistant. Previously Debra owned and operated her own hair salon out of her residence. Debra enjoyed the beach, gardening, playing card games and board games with friends and family, organizing and being the most thoughtful generous hostess to new and old friends. She was the best Mom ever!
Surviving in addition to her husband Douglass, are three children, Dawn Hamm, wife of James "Jim" of Cape Coral, FL, Dorinda Farver, wife of Rene Bakker of Netherlands, and Dana Beamensderfer, wife of Steve of Lebanon; seven grandchildren; six brothers, David Koser, husband of Bonnie of Dillsburg, Leon Koser, husband of Carol of Mount Joy, Lane Koser of Elizabethtown, Joel Koser, husband of Nancy of Elizabethtown, John Koser, husband of Dawn of Elizabethtown, and Lamar Koser, husband of Laurie of Elizabethtown; a sister, Aletha Phaunmiller, wife of Elwood of Imler, PA; two half brothers, Stanley Bucher, husband of Cindy of Annville and Mark Bucher, husband of Deb of Maine; and two half sisters, Joan Houston, wife of Irving of Elizabethtown and Mary Haldeman of Manheim.
A memorial service honoring Debra's life will be held at Community Bible Church, 1849 S. Forge Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ground Up Ministries, 106 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, Suite D-15 #541, Cape Coral, FL 33991 www.groundupministries.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com