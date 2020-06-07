Debra Jo Shaub, 65, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Dover, DE, she was a daughter of Barbara A. (Cain) Bedwell.
Debra worked many jobs including house construction and maintaining a Facebook blog, "What Could Be Next To The Sun." She enjoyed crafts and was also extremely crafty and creative.
Surviving are 6 children, Donna Cooper of Washington, Benjamin (Susan) Acord of Greenwood, DE, Tonya Acord (Austin Perrine) of Virginia Beach, VA, Felicia Shaub of Marietta, Leah Shaub of Elizabethtown, and Samuel Shaub of Elizabethtown; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and 8 brothers and sisters.
Preceding her in death is a daughter, Raven Breeding.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Beck Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com.