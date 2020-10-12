Debra J. Yoder, 65, of East Petersburg, and formerly of Columbia and Mount Joy, died peacefully at her residence on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a long struggle with COPD. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Martha (Sheaffer) Hess. Debra had worked in the advertising department for Engle Printing and Publishing, Mount Joy before retiring. She attended LCBC, Manheim campus, and enjoyed crafts and gardening.
Surviving are two sons Jason, husband of Jaime L. (Hilton) Yoder, Manheim, James Dylan Stallion, Lancaster; a daughter Jessica J. wife of Robert J. Flory III, East Petersburg; five grandchildren, Morgan Lynn and Alivia Lauren Yoder, Kyle Scott, Kynslee Joann, Kenton Robert Flory; two brothers, Jack Dettinger, Mount Joy, Thomas Boll, Denver; and a sister, Kimberly Luchynsky, Tenn.
Services for Debra will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »