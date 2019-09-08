Debra J. Gainer, 66, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hospice in Mount Joy PA with her husband, Rod, by her side. Debbie fought a courageous 10-year battle with cancer with dignity and never lost her will to live and fight through the pain.
Debbie was born in Lancaster to the late Melvin F. Brenner and Ruth R. (Stively) Brenner. She not only was born in Lancaster, but was educated and worked her entire career here. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Roderick R. Gainer of Lancaster; her step-children, Roderick R. Gainer Jr. (husband of Linda Gainer) of Herndon, VA and Ashley J. Colella (wife of Michael Colella) of Montgomery County, MD; her two grandchildren Elizabeth and Amanda; and her siblings, Douglas Brenner of Lancaster, Donna Hoar (wife of David) of Pequea, Dwight Brenner (husband of Kim) of Millersville, Dennis Brenner of Pequea, and Denise Bouchard (wife of Ret. Col. Raymond Bouchard) of Hinsesburg, VT. She is also survived by many, many close friends, colleagues, and customers who all adored and respected her.
She graduated from Penn Manor High School and then earned her teaching degree from Millersville University. She worked in the Lancaster City School District for 35 years at Martin Luther King Elementary School. She also worked part time at the ‘Upper Level' women's clothing store where she spent her paycheck and got a discount on beautiful clothing.
Debbie and her husband founded the Lancaster Juice Company in Central Market, which they owned and operated for more than 25 years. Memories of Debbie squeezing those oranges, and how beautiful she made the market stand with fruit, flowers, and her decorative touches.
In addition to her hard work ethic, Debbie had a true love of life. She had tremendous love and pride for her and Rod's dogs; Mark, Misty, and Marty. Her love for family, friends, co-workers, for Central Market, flowers, downtown Lancaster, food, the Dallas Cowboys and so much more. She was also passionate about beautiful clothes, bling, and a beautiful home. She loved her travels with Rod, and especially the beaches of Bermuda and Rehoboth, which was like her second home.
We invite friends and family for wine and hors d'oeuvres from 4 until 7 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Josephine's Restaurant (formerly Carrs) in the lower level of 50 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. (Across from Central Market in the Hager Building) A short memorial program will start at 6PM.
Memorial Contributions in Debbie's honor may be made to the SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send the family an online condolence, please visit Debbie's Memorial Page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com