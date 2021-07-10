Debra J. (Capwell-Boyer) Hackman

On Monday July 5th, 2021 our mom gained her wings of gold to fly with the angels & airplanes in the heavens & stars above. She just celebrated her 64th birthday on June 28th, 2021.
Her parents were Harold Capwell (Deceased, April 1993) & Lawrencia Capwell of Denver, Pa.
She was the little sister of Roger Capwell (Mojave, Ca.) & the big sister of Lani (Wife of Mike Hoxworth, Ephrata, Pa.), Steph Troup (Ephrata, Pa.), Jeff (Husband of Cindy Kilhefner-Capwell, Ephrata, Pa.) & Patti (Wife of Gerard Hertzog, Sr., Manheim, Pa.)
She was also the amazing aunt of Gerard Hertzog, Jr. as well as the aunt of various other nephews & nieces in her lifetime.
She was the wife of Dale Hackman (Ephrata, Pa.) She was the proud & stubborn mom of Jennifer (Capwell) Miller of Leola, Pa. & Aaron Boyer of Lebanon, Pa.
She had a son-in-law, Mike, husband of Jennifer & a daughter in law, Shalene, wife of Aaron whom she loved as though they were her own kids. She had 5 grandkids she loved endlessly, Scott & Michael of Leola as well as Tony, Karmann, & Thea of Lebanon.
Mom was the kindest, sweetest, most giving woman anyone could ever hope to meet.
She loved airplanes & hot air balloons, snowmen & snow. She enjoyed creating new crafts with seashells & silk flowers, cooking & baking- especially cakes, cookies & candy. She loved running barefoot whenever possible, just as all Hawaiians do on a daily basis. Her favorite thing was setting under the night skies watching the stars.
Her personality was one of a kind as was her smile. Her laugh was extremely contagious, just the same. She was Jenni's Wingman & Aaron's Rock. She will surely be missed by all who knew & loved her.
As we lay her to rest, May she rest in peace forever... Til we see her again.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5 to 6 PM at Ephrata United Zion Church, 408 Fulton Street, Ephrata followed by funeral services at 6:00 PM with Pastors Melvin Horst and Jay Showalter officiating. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »