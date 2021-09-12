Debra "Deb" J. Geyer, 66, of Merritt Island, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2021, from complications of surgery at Vitas Hospice Rockledge, FL. Born August 8, 1955, in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Berry A. Geyer and Doris Peal-Geyer. Deb was preceded in death by her longtime partner Connie Henry.
Deb was a 1974 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She worked in management and retired from RMI/Qualipak of Lancaster, PA. She also worked in management at Keppells Candies. Deb also retired from BJ's Warehouse in Merritt Island, FL, where she worked in loss prevention management.
When living in Lancaster, she attended St. John's Episcopal Church and in Florida St. David's by the Sea Episcopal Church.
Deb enjoyed spending summers at the family cottage at Hennery Island on the Susquehanna River, where she enjoyed fishing, boating, water skiing, and nature. Her hobbies included woodworking, painting, gardening, amusement parks and barbecuing.
She loved living on Merritt Island, which she called paradise on earth, and loved being near the wildlife and watching rockets launch from nearby Kennedy Space Center. She helped relocate the Bald Eagle back to the Susquehanna River back in the 80's. Deb was an avid animal lover.
Deb is survived by her brother, Wills "Bill" Fish-Geyer and his spouse Alan Fish-Geyer of Merritt Island, FL, her loving cat Jezzabel, and numerous cousins in England, UK, and California.
She was predeceased by her brother, Barry R. Geyer and sister, Audrey L. Reich of Lancaster, PA, her favorite Auntie Edna Bull of Newbury Berkshire, England, paternal grandmother Edith I. McGinnis and maternal grandparents Albert G. Peal and Mabel King-Peal of England.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St. Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery in Denver, PA. Casual attire for the service as per Deb's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Deb's name to the animal shelter or rescue of your choice. Funeral Arrangements made by Island Cremation of Merritt Island, FL, and The Groffs Family Funeral Home of Lancaster, PA.
Please visit Deb's Memorial Page at: