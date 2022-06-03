Debra Binkley, 62, of Lititz, passed away at her home on May 25, 2022.
She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She enjoyed her karaoke nights at Dad's Bar in Manheim, being surrounded by family, and visiting her "happy place," Lake Canadohta in Crawford County, Pa.
Debra is survived by her husband: Anthony Binkley; daughters: Tiffany Shirley (husband Ron), and Barbara Pitz (husband Mathew); her twin brother: Arthur Hall; sister: Gaye Bailey: brother: Clarence "Pete" Hall; her best friend of many years: Paula Michelle Arcudi; and seven beloved grandchildren.
She is preceded in her passing by her parents: Arthur and Barbara Hall.
Services will be held June 7 at 11 a.m. at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., in the chapel at the north entrance. A luncheon will be provided afterwards. Online condolences can be shared at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
