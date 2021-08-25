Debra Ann Ulicny, 59, of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of Eugene A. and Diana Pisanelli Pompei of West Chester. Debra was the loving wife of Edward C. Ulicny and they observed their 33rd wedding anniversary in July of this year. She was a 1983 graduate of Bloomsburg University with a bachelor's degree in Special Education. For 27 years Debra was a special education teacher and coordinator for the Warwick School District. She had a deep compassion for children of all ages and intellectual abilities; and provided guidance to parents, teachers, and her students throughout her professional educational career. Debra was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. Her interests included arts and crafts, baking, cooking, and providing hospitality to family and friends at her home. She enjoyed spending time at Assateague Island, MD, and Ocean City, NJ. Community and family were important to her and she cherished the time she could spend with her children, grandson, and extended family.
Surviving in addition to her parents and husband is a son: Edward Christopher Jr. husband of Kathryn Ulicny of Royersford, a daughter, Dr. Rebecca A. wife of Tyler Eberly of Easton, a grandson, Noah Eberly, and a brother Jeffery husband of Deborah Pompei of Phoenixville. Preceding her in death is a brother, Christopher Pompei.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Debra's Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM with The Reverend Father James O'Blaney C.Ss.R as celebrant. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Friday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM with additional viewing time on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Debra's memory to Lustgarten Foundation, (For Pancreatic Cancer Research) 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D., Woodbury, NY 11797, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com