Debra A. Violante Philippa

"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
Isaiah 41:10
Debi Violante Philippa (Galati), 57, is finally at peace with our Savior after a five-year struggle with cancer.
She was the loving wife of Alwin Philippa, mother of four amazing children: Michael, Zachary, Frankie and Renée. She is also survived by her parents, Mauro and MaryAnn Galati, siblings Lori Galati, Lisa Thompson and Anthony Galati. She was preceded in death by her first husband Frank Violante.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021 followed by a private family service at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. In lieu of flowers or donations, she asked that anyone who wishes to do so share loving thoughts or memories about her, using her favorite medium: the written word. She would love people to remember one positive attribute about her (or more than one), put it to paper and mail it to the family whom she loved. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
"Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Jesus Christ."
Philippians 4:5-7