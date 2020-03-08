Debra A. Eggleston, 65, of Lancaster, passed away March 3, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. & Catherine Adams. She also shared 43 wonderful years with her husband, Stephen Eggleston.
Debra found great joy in being around and working with children. Even after she became a mother, she continued working with children just to watch them grow and blossom. She was given the greatest gift in life when she became a grandmother. She would do any and everything for her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her dogs. Debra's yearly wine club excursion with her friends was something she looked forward to. Not for the wine, but for the company.
She is survived by her loving husband Stephen; her children, Jennifer L. Kammerer, wife of Daniel of Colorado, Robert L. Eggleston, husband of Cris, of Downingtown, and Jeffrey P. Eggleston, husband of Amanda, of Leola; her pride and joy, grandchildren, Logan D., Addilyn, G., and Keller; and her siblings, Charles L. Adams, Jr. and Catherine Demerau.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603.
