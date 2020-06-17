Debra A. Derr

Debra A. Derr, 59, of Mount Joy passed away on June 10th, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Edward and Barbara Glant and was a lifelong resident of this area.

Debra leaves behind her husband, Terry S. Krug; her son, Michael Troy Derr, Jr.; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; her brother, Edward W. Glant, Jr; step father, Robert L. Deppen; step brother, Robert A. Deppen; numerous cousins.

I honor of Debra's final wishes there will be no formal services. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville

