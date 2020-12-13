Debra A. Deitrich, 61, of Millersville, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Lancaster, PA and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Betty (Dean) Willcox.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Deitrich. They were married on May 12, 1979.
Debra previously worked for the Robert C. Wee Law Firm as an attorney assistant. She graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1977.
She was a former member of Stehman UMC.
Debra enjoyed bingo, dirt track races, auctions, flea markets, going to car shows with her husband, and gardening flowers. She also loved cats and her dog Maggie. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and a friend to everyone she met.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Ashley R. Deitrich, of Millersville and a brother Joseph Willcox, Jr. husband of Jean, of Tioga County.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. A viewing will be from 10-11AM. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Debra's memory to Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter – Lancaster Office, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.
Funeral Services will be LiveStreamed at 11AM on Debra's obituary page and where you may also leave condolences at SnyderFuneralHome.com