Deborah Turner Milburn, 66, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2023 after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, PA, Deb was the daughter of Virgie Ortiz and Charles Turner.

Deb is survived by her daughter Michele Rogers; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; siblings Denice and Linda as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Deb was predeceased by her parents; her daughters Natasha and Amy and her siblings Rick and Sandy.

To honor Deb's wishes no funeral or memorial service will be held.

