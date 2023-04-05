Deborah Turner Milburn, 66, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2023 after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, PA, Deb was the daughter of Virgie Ortiz and Charles Turner.
Deb is survived by her daughter Michele Rogers; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; siblings Denice and Linda as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Deb was predeceased by her parents; her daughters Natasha and Amy and her siblings Rick and Sandy.
To honor Deb's wishes no funeral or memorial service will be held.
