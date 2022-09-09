Deborah S. Zerbe, 69, of Denver, passed away Tues., Sept. 6, 2022. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late David M. & Thelma A. (Althouse) Buckwalter and the loving wife of Douglas L. Zerbe for 38 years until his passing in 2012.
Deb graduated from Cocalico High School, class of 1970 and earned her RNBS from Albright College. She dedicated her life to the nursing profession, Christian ministry, her family, and caring for others. Putting others before herself, Deb lived her faith.
Deb is survived by two sons, David C. Zerbe (Rebekah) of Millersville and Doug L. Zerbe II (Rachael) of Denver; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two bonus-siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Sept 10th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's E.C. Church, 46 E Church St., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567. Deb's final resting place is at Mellinger's Cemetery, Schoeneck.
In memory of Deb, contributions are appreciated to St. Paul's E.C. Church Simply Missions, P.O. Box 275, Reamstown, PA 17567 or at www.stpaulsreamstown.com/donate. www.goodfuneral.com
