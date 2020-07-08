Deborah S. Wood

Deborah Sue Wood, 65, of Manheim Township, Lancaster County, passed away on 7/6/2020 after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in 1954 as the only child to the late John and Bette Nordblom of Lafayette Hill, PA. Debbie graduated from Plymouth Whitmarsh High School in 1972 and received a degree in Applied Science with a concentration in early childhood education from Montgomery County Community College.
Deborah is survived by her husband Mark M. Wood of Lancaster, former Downingtown teacher, and her son Matthew M. Wood of Oakland, CA, and daughter in-law Emily Clayton-Wood.
Deborah was Chief Executive Officer of the Wood Enrichment Services of Lancaster along with her husband Mark. In addition to helping children, she enjoyed acting and singing. She performed in the Sound of Music with the King of Prussia Players. She was an active animal lover with two Pekingese dogs.
Deborah was a member of the Saint Peter's Lutheran Church of Manheim Township, Lancaster County. She was the former lead secretary at the Voter Registration Office of Montgomery County. She enjoyed volunteering for the Overlook Swim Team along with her husband Mark.
Burial Services will be held the Saint Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lafayette Hill, PA on Thursday 7/9/2020, at 1 pm. The public is invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Debbie Wood Scholarship Fund at http://woodchess.net in order to help children afford enrichment activities. Funeral arrangements are by the Lownes Family Funeral Home of Lafayette Hill. www.lownes.com