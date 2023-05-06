Deborah Nickole Lane, age 73, of Peach Bottom, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the comfort of her home. Deborah was born in Bryn Mawr to parents Jesse and Martha Stewart Martin on March 16, 1950. She was happily married to Michael Lane, Sr. on Valentine's Day 2001 in West Grove. They were married 22 years.
Deborah is survived by her husband Michael, children: Joel Rickards, Tracie (Jorge) Beltran, Melissa Rickards, Thomas (Janet) Rickards, Brittany (Andrew) Powl, Beth Ann (David) McCook and 17 1/2 grandchildren.
A Christian Mass will take place at the St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA, on Monday, May 8th at 11 a.m., with a greeting time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Final farewell and commendation will take place in the St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate