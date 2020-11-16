Deborah Maxwell Joy, 82, of Quarryville, PA passed away Friday November 13, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Barnard "Hap" Joy with whom she had shared 59 years of marriage. She grew up in Riverdale, IL and graduated from Thorndale High School in 1956. She met and married Hap after a whirlwind romance at Michigan State University, where she graduated in 1961. After moving 11 times in 25 years, they settled in Lancaster Co. in 1985.
Deborah was the proprietor of The Decoy B&B in Strasburg from 1986- 2000. From 2002-2014 she ran Appalachian Book Project, a non-profit organization that provided new and gently used books to poor communities in seven states. They volunteered on 11 projects with MDS, including two months on Chuuk in the Federal State of Micronesia. She spent a lifetime knitting and reading. She was very proud to have reached 5000 books read in the past 20 years.
Deborah is survived by her husband; two daughters, Susan Breckbill (Dennis) of Oxford, PA; Wendy Carroll (Walter) of St. Inigoes, MD; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Waterway Church, 550 Waterway Road, Oxford, PA on Saturday November 21st at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given in her name to MDS, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Quarryville Library, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at