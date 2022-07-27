Deborah Lynne Furman, 66, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home.
She was born in Bristol, PA, to the late Theodore and JoAnn (Brovey) Dale and was the companion of Drew Gensemer.
Deborah was an avid NASCAR fan. She loved going to the beach, spending time with family, and she adored her dog, Coco.
In addition to her companion, Deborah is survived by daughter, JoAnn, wife of Juan Rodriguez, Sr.; son, Kevin Haage; 4 grandchildren, Charles, Megan, Arianna, and Juan, Jr.; 3 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Thomas Dale, husband of Pat, Linda Oxenreiter, Richard Dale, Robert Dale; and her beloved dog, Coco.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Theodore Dale, Jr., Kenneth Dale, Donna Haas; and a granddaughter, Sabrina Rodriguez.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517, to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
