Deborah Lynn Sprunger, 71, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on March 27th, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deborah was the loving wife of Rev. JW Sprunger.
She was born in Presque Isle, Maine on April 17, 1950 to Clayton and Lynette Coffin.
Deborah and JW attended Scottdale and Akron Mennonite Church for many years and most recently Parkesburg Mennonite Church where JW is pastor. Deborah was actively involved in the church working on several committees, worship leading and music.
Deborah worked as a dental assistant, oral maxillofacial surgical assistant, administrative assistant at Lancaster Mennonite High School and Director of Operations at Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services (CVCCS).
Deborah loved gardening, art, sewing, music, playing the piano, traveling, and laughing with friends and family. Her biggest passion was helping others.
She is survived by her husband JW, children Nathan, Rachel, Matthew and daughter-in-law Amanda.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at Akron Mennonite on May 14th, 2022 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Alpha-1 Foundation, ATTN: Development Office, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. https://www.alpha1.org/.