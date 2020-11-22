This is a short story of Deborah Lucchesi Benjamin. Deb was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Our "Bubbie" as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, was an amazing wife, mom, daughter, grandparent and a cook like no other could be.
Deb's story starts in 1932, the youngest child to Benjamin and Esther Magid. She was a creative, dynamic and inquisitive child, growing up in the shadows of Ebbetts Field in Brooklyn, New York. It was there that she would spend her childhood, make many lifelong friends, and go to school. She was very proud to attend the High School of Music and Art, where she developed a love of art, culture and lifelong learning.
Deb's love of art brought her to Florence Italy, where she attended the Accademia Delle Belle Arti. She met her first husband, the sculptor Bruno Lucchesi, got married and gave birth to their first child Carlo. Our understanding is that she missed her family "and pickles", so returned with her new family to New York.
She gave birth to Paul, her second child, in 1962 and met her second husband, and love of her life, Barry Benjamin in the early 70s. She also served as a second mother to Barry's children, Seth and Becky, who she loved like her own.
Barry and Deb were like lovebirds, sharing their moments and interests together. "The Bear", as she called him, was her heart and joy. Barry and Deb moved to Milwaukee in 1974 so that he could teach French Horn at the University of Wisconsin. In their over 20 years in Milwaukee they continued to make great friends and contribute to the community.
Deb and Barry moved to Lancaster Pennsylvania for their retirement and to be closer to family, while further expanding their legion of friends. It was here that Deb hosted and came to love her grandchildren: Andrew, Nicholas, Isabella, Amanda, Olivia, Ben and Leah.
Deb was renowned for her cooking skills. Everyone always knew they would have plenty of homemade, exotic and delicious food to eat while they were there to visit. Thanksgiving was one yearly tradition where her love of cooking and family were on full display. In addition to the food always present in her home, her skill as an interior designer could be seen with beautiful artwork (some of which she herself made), countless books (she was a voracious reader and lover of literature, teaching herself Latin) and classical music collection.
Our story comes to an end this year as Deb's health began to fail and passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Through it all she was insistent on leaving life in the same way as she entered it: on her own terms. In her final weeks she was entirely at peace with herself, with love and care for her family and friends. We all will remember the Deb of the sly smile and warm heart for the rest of our lives.
At the convenience of the family there are no services at this time. We anticipate holding a ceremony early next year.
