Deborah L. Plasterer, 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Reading Hospital - Tower Health.
She was born in Harrisburg to the late Warren and Laverne (Warner) Anderson and was the wife of Charles A. Plasterer with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
Deborah enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and crocheting.
She worked as a retail clerk for Joanne Fabrics in Lancaster.
In addition to her husband, Deborah is survived by 3 children, Beth A., wife of Michael Haldeman of Akron, Charles W. Plasterer, at home, and Heidi A., wife of James Ament of Lititz; 5 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Sandra, wife of Michael Bertoldi of Hummelstown, Andrea Brown of Hershey.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Deborah's memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
