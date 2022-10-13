Deborah L. Keener, loving wife, Mother, Mimi, and friend went to heaven on Friday, October 7 at 65 years old. She was the daughter of late Jacob Kauffman and surviving mother Joann Kauffman.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas L. Keener of 46 years and daughters, Leanne M. Mellinger married to James R. Mellinger and Nikki M Dommel married to Christopher T. Dommel. And three grandbabies, the joys of her life, Emma, Lilyana and Harper. Also survived by three siblings Kathy Oberholtzer, Barb Goodling, and Ricky Kauffman.
She fought and battled cancer for 15 years. Her strong faith and hope helped her persevere, never giving up. She was taken from this world way too soon. Her laughter was contagious, unforgettable and will be truly missed.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 22nd at 11 AM at Grace Community Church Willow St., 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow St., PA 17584. Visitation and luncheon to follow.
Please bring a happy or funny story to share or place in share basket.
A living tribute »