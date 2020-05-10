Deborah L. Harnish Chester, 66, of Maytown, passed away on May 5, 2020.
Born in Havre De Grace, MD, she was the daughter of Edward C. and Clara J. Glackin Harnish.
She was a 1973 graduate of Donegal High School. Debbie had worked for the Tyco Corporation for 7 years, and had previously worked for the ISC Corporation as a drafter.
She loved everything about the outdoors, from animals to gardening, to fishing and camping.
Debbie is survived by her son, Daniel R. married to Jodi Lewis of Columbia, her two grandchildren, Kelsi and Lexi, and her siblings: Thomas Harnish of Lebanon, Kathy Martin wife of the late Dale Martin of Lancaster, Cindy married to Ronald Fulmer of Alabama, and Mark D. Harnish of Maytown. She was preceded in death by her sister, Vickie Thompson.
A gathering to celebrate Debbie's life with be held by her family at a later time. Please make contributions in her memory to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »