Deborah L. Flahart, 55, of Cochranville went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at Twin Pines Nursing Facility in Chatham, PA.
Born October 5, 1967 in Coatesville, PA to James E. Flahart and the late Janet Mccauley Flahart. A resident of Cochranville and Chester County all of her life. She attended the Child Development Center of Coatesville, PA graduating in 1988 (Octorara). Deborah was a client of Day Programs like North Western, Handicrafters, and Brian's House, in Chester County.
A music lover of all types of music, Country Music was her favorite. (Charlie Pride and Loretta Lynn).
She enjoyed playing kickball, taking car rides, sightseeing, watching the Phillies and Eagles on TV, swinging, pinwheels, snow globe collection, puzzles, spending time with her family and going to reunions, birthday parties and holiday festivals (Christmas light rides).
Her highlight every year was the Cochranville Carnival. She would ride all the rides many times.
Deborah is survived, in addition to her father, by her brothers James E. (Joan), Eric A. and Stephen M. all of Cochranville, her caretaker Aunt Ruth Schlotzhauer of Malvern, PA, nieces and nephews Rebecca, Nicole, Eric, Jimmie, and Nathan, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister Karen Leigh.
The family of Deborah wants to express their thanks and appreciation to Lancaster General Hospital and staff for the care and treatment she received and to the Twin Pines Nursing Facility for the comfort and calmness provided to her.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA with visitation from 10 - 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice or to Brandywine River Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
