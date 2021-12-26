Deborah L. "Deb" Hayes, 74, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Sunday, December 19, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Evelyn (Slick) Hayes.
Deb earned her Associates Degree from F & M College in 1992. She worked as a Computer Systems Analyst for several companies including Donelley Printing, McCrory’s Distribution Center, Hanover House Industries, Cardinal Technologies, and the Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board, and more recently, Alcoa for 17 years and Visiting Nurses Association for 5 years.
Deb led an interesting life and was very involved politically, having served as a Republican committee woman for 8 years, switching parties in 1999 and running for office as a state representative in 2000. She served as a Democratic committee woman for 18 years.
Deb loved her dogs and ran her own dog grooming business called, Goin’ to the Dogs. She also ran a DJ/Karaoke business called Spotlight Entertainment. Deb also enjoyed attending celebrity concerts and shows.
Per Deb’s wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Deb’s memory may be made to the Lancaster County SPCA, 848 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: