Deborah L. (Daniels) Dice, 57, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at home. Born Sunday, January 7, 1962 in Memphis, TN, she was the daughter of Thomas M. and Rosie (Squire) Daniels. She and her husband Thomas J.C. Dice would have been married 31 years on December 31st.
Deborah earned a Bachelors degree from American University in San Diego, CA. She led the Rheems Ravens cheerleading team to a 2005 international victory, also serving as a dedicated coach for Elizabethtown Boys Club and Elizabethtown Junior High team. Deborah enjoyed discovering new restaurants and outdoing them in the kitchen, but her greatest passion was her family. A dedicated wife and mother, her favorite times were when she had her whole family together, especially around Christmas.
In addition to her husband and parents, Deborah is survived by a daughter Catherine R.L. Dice and a son John G.T. Dice, both of Elizabethtown; a sister April R. Crawford of Georgia, and a brother Thomas M. Daniels and his wife Phyllis of California. She was predeceased by a son Thomas J.C. Dice, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 25 Beechwood Lane, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »