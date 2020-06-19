Deborah L. Charles, 65, of New Providence, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was born in Lancaster to the late Leon and Marion (Jackson) Heller. Deb celebrated 41 years of marriage with her husband Terry L. "Skip" Charles last September 16th.
A graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, Deb worked as a pharmaceutical technician for Lancaster General Hospital for 39 years. She was an avid Eagles, Steelers and Flyers fan. Deb loved to spend time with her grandsons, Luke and Hayden, and family vacations at Bay Shore Campground & Marina at Indian River Inlet.
In addition to her husband, Skip, Deb is survived by two sons, Terry L. Charles, Jr. of New Providence, and Casey J. Charles, husband of Jennifer (Harnish) of Willow Street; two grandsons, Luke and Hayden Charles; five siblings, Karen Heller Currier, wife of Ted, Tina Heller Charles, Mike Heller, Ed Heller and Keith Heller; and her nieces and nephews, Chelsea Reed, Jeremy Currier, Ashley Heller, Larry Charles, Jr., Tania Charles Gardner and Jesse Charles.
Services will be private.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »