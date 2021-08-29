Deborah L. Bigelow, 64, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. She was born in Lewistown, daughter of Emily M. Hetrick Bigelow, Lititz and the late Donald F. Bigelow.
Surviving in addition to her mother, one brother: Daniel J. Bigelow, Santa Fe, NM.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Belleville. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hemlock Girl Scout Council, 5126 Eberle Rd., Petersburg, PA 16669 Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
