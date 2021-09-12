Deborah Kay McBride, 64, of Columbia, entered into eternal life with her Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Debi was born in Lancaster on September 13, 1956, daughter of Shirley F. Gates McBride, Columbia and the late Richard M. McBride. She was employed by Driveline Company and she started The Widow's Oil Ministry. Debi was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1974. She was an avid collector of Lighthouses, was a compassionate and loving person who always went out of her way to help those in need and was a lover of felines. Debi was the author of the book, "The Rescued Cat that was Chipped." This book is to help stray and lost cats to be returned to their owners.
Surviving in addition to her mother, one son: Chad A. McBride; two daughters: Jessica Sharkey and Jaimie Sharkey. One granddaughter: Genesis. Two brothers: David R. (Connie) McBride, Tyrone, GA and Michael R. McBride, Columbia. Debi was preceded in death by one son: Kyle.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed, with masks required. Interment in Henry Eberly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. Tenth St., Columbia, PA 17512, to help chip the felines. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com