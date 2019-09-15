Deborah Kay Herbert, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 67, after a long battle with cancer.
Born on July 19, 1952 at Lancaster General Hospital to the late George W. and C. Bernice McFarland, she was a 1970 graduate of Hempfield High School. After graduation, she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, attending Basic Training at Parris Island, SC and then Basic School at Quantico, VA earning the rank of Private First Class prior to her Honorable Discharge in 1971.
On April 19, 1984, she married Mark C. Herbert of Lancaster after being together for seven years and he survives. Deb last worked at Weis Markets as a Bookkeeper. She was an avid Civil War enthusiast as well as Salunga, PA historian and the family historian. She adored her miniature schnauzer "Strudel" who was with her for thirteen years.
Mrs. Herbert is also survived by her three children: Mark A. (Susan) Herbert of Port Allegany, PA, Shannon L. (John) Tshudy of Lancaster, PA, Shawn C. (Heather) McFarland of Findlay, OH, her two brothers; Dennis (Judith) McFarland and Douglas (Sherry) McFarland, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A "Celebration of Life" visitation and service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park. Those who attend are encouraged to dress casually in a joyous fashion and are welcome to share memories of Deb.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deb's memory to The American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
