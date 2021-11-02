Deborah Jeanne Yonker, 67, of Lancaster, entered into rest on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at The Gardens of Stevens. Born in Darby, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Claire (Lane) Yonker. She was the loving wife of Joe Duff of Lancaster.
Deb was a 1971 graduate of Penncrest High School, where she was the committee leader for her class reunions. Deb was a true artist. She loved to dance and sing. She enjoyed painting and crafting and was known for her creative handmade Halloween costumes. Deb had a kind spirit and loved having meaningful conversations with friends. She was always striving to make the world a better place, especially through her artistic abilities.
In addition to her husband, Deb leaves behind two daughters: Kelly Lewis of Quarryville; and Tara, wife of Jason Folker of Mountville; 3 grandchildren: Jazlyn, Mylee, and Kaleb; and a sister, Cheryl Yonker. She will be missed by her beloved Shi Tzu, Moosha.
Private interment will be at the discretion of the family. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington D.C. 20090. Online guestbook at:
