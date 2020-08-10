Deborah Jean Edwards Strausser, 55, of East Earl, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness.
Born in East Earl, she was a daughter of Mabel (Robert) Good of East Earl, and Lawrence (Susan) Edwards of Mechanicsburg. She was the loving wife of Randy Strausser for 11 years.
Debbie attended the Akron United Zion Church and she loved to sing her gospel music.
She graduated from the Twin Valley Bible Academy in 1983 and the Reading Business school. She formerly worked at Morgan Corp., Quality Kitchens, and Shady Maple Farm Market.
Debbie was blessed with a lot of family and friends who will miss her greatly.
She enjoyed going antiquing with Randy along with fishing, going to the beach and to the Poconos. Her children were her life.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are 7 children, Troy Stoltzfus (Amanda Bullard) of East Earl, Neal (Miriah) Stoltzfus of Ephrata, Dale (Amber) Stoltzfus of New Holland, twins Logan and Lilly Stoltzfus at home, Randy, Jr. (Vanessa) Strausser of Muhelenberg Township, and Brian Strausser of Shoemakersville; 5 grandchildren, McKenzie, Gabe, Chloe, Jenna, and Cole; her grandmother, Gladys Edwards of Newmanstown; 2 sisters, Jacqueline (Kevin) Pelchy of Coudersport, and Sherri (Ray) Barlow of Peach Bottom; and a brother, Michael (Erin) Edwards of Hummelstown.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for their compassionate care extended to Debbie in her last days.
A private memorial service will be held at convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.