Deborah I. (Woods) Boyd

Debbie Boyd, 58, of Quarryville, died on April 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by a husband, James "Jim" Boyd, Sr. in 2014.
Debbie was former co-owner of Kate's Cleaning in Quarryville with her sister-in-law Susan Woods. She was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church in Quarryville.
A family viewing will be held at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. A Graveside Service will be on April 30th at 11AM at State Line Baptist Church Cemetery, 560 Chrome Rd., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Monetary contributions in Debbie's memory may be called in, dropped off, or mailed in to Bachman Snyder Funeral Home.
To send condolences, visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »