Deborah H. Hoffman, 76, of Elizabethtown, PA, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, December 27, 2020 at her residence. Born in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Janice Holmes.
Deborah graduated from Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, NY, Syracuse University with a B.S. in Accounting and Pennsylvania State University with a Master's Degree in Business Administration. After college, she worked for Mutual of New York and then Prudential Insurance and Financial Services.
She enjoyed playing golf, playing bridge, traveling and spending time with her family. Deb had done an extensive family genealogy study and found that King Henry III (Plantagenet) was her 21st great-grandfather. Deborah was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Mount Joy where she served as a deacon, Ruling Elder, Sunday school superintendent, church treasurer, and coordinator of the church's 2nd Chances Thrift Shop.
In addition to her husband, Frederic E. Hoffman, of 55 years, she is survived by two daughters, Karina Dussinger (wife of Craig) of Stevens, and Kiersten Marquart (wife of John Marquart) of Morgantown; three grandchildren, Ashton Marquart, Calum Marquart, and Erin Marquart; as well as two brothers, Robert Holmes and David Holmes, both of San Diego, CA. She was predeceased by a son, Erik Jeffrey Hoffman.
A memorial service will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Deborah's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 7 Marietta Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552.