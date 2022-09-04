Deborah G. Rendon, 63, of New Holland, passed away at home on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lester A. and Kitty Lou Winters Miller.
Deborah was a graduate of Eastern York High School and had worked as a Dietary Aide at Fairmount Homes. She enjoyed scrapbooking and genealogy.
Surviving is a sister Cindy M. Miller of Lancaster.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 8, at 2:00 P.M. at Muddy Creek Lutheran Cemetery, 10 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Food Bank at CrossNet Ministries, 123 W. Franklin St., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland.