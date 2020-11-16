Deborah Faye Simpson, 66, of Cochranville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with her husband of 28 years by her side.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jean (Griest) Kilby and Richard Dommel.
Deborah was a member of the Calvary Fellowship Church of Downingtown. She worked at Conifer Health Solutions as a liaison.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Simpson; her two sisters, Sandy and Darlene; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved Border Collie "Sarah."
A memorial and interment service will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
