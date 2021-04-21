Deborah F. Burkholder, 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late John and Vandetta (Mease) Willwerth and was the wife of the late Donald E. "Donny" Burkholder.
She was a member of Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a member of the bell choir and church council.
Deborah was graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1969. She worked for the Flower and Craft Warehouse, Sharp Shopper and most recently Bright's Restaurant. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. She also enjoyed getting together with the "Golden Girls" and "'69 Girls."
Deborah is survived by her daughter, Tracy L., wife of David Hoffman; two grandchildren, Ryan Bear, Kira Bear, fiancée of Justin Gehman; a great-grandson, Oden Gehman and two siblings, Wanda Kromer, Kirk, husband of Donna Willwerth, both of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia M. Houck.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 1 to 2 PM at the Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor James Goodyear officiating. Interment will take place in the Voganville Union Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Deborah's memory may be made to Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »