Deborah Elaine Herr passed away peacefully on Monday July 5, 2021. Debbie was 71 years old. Born in Portland, Maine, she grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and remained a resident the rest of her life. Debbie was the only child of Benjamin J. Newfeld and Dorothy Davis Newfeld also of Lancaster.
Debbie graduated from Millersville University with a BS in Education and worked as an elementary school teacher for many years in the Solanco school district, teaching third grade, where many learned from her patient and persistent manner.
She is survived by two wonderful sons, Charles Benjamin Herr of Lancaster and Bryan David Herr of Mount Joy married to Michele L. Herr. She has two grandchildren, Stephanie Jo Herr and Justin David Herr as well as two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Tyler.
Later in life, Debbie joined another family in Lancaster. She was the steadfast partner to Mark Lefever until her passing. She provided caring and guidance to Andrew Mark Lefever and Virginia Elizabeth Lefever from childhood forward. Her life lessons of patient listening and calm reasoning will not be forgotten.
Debbie was a lover of all animals and dogs in particular. In lieu of flowers please send any contribution to the Lancaster County SPCA. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097