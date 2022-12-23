Deborah E. Sarbaugh, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home. She was the loving wife of Kenneth W. Sarbaugh. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late David and Jeanne (Wolf) Graver.
After graduating from high school, Deborah spent much of her career with Alumax as a secretary. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, shopping and meticulously decorating their home especially during the Christmas season. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her adoring family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Ken, she is survived by two daughters, Renee Lindke (wife of Chris) and Robin Carper; four grandchildren, Lindsey (wife of Shane), Britney (fiance of Andrew), Brady and Shianne and one great-grandson on the way. Also surviving is a brother, David Graver (husband of Georgia) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Deborah's name may be made to American Heart Association. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097