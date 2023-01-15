Deborah E. Fecik went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 11, 2023. She was the wife of Michael W. Fecik, married one month shy of 45 years. In addition to her husband, Deb is survived by her sons Michael II and wife Maria of Ontario, CA and Jonathan and wife Amber of Branford, CT.
Born in Lancaster, Deb was adopted by her parents Wesley and Nancy Goodwin shortly after her birth. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her adopted brother Dale Goodwin
Deb was a Registered Nurse for over 45 years, spending her entire career working for Lancaster General Hospital. She spent 30 years in the IICU (CCRN Certified) and 15 plus years in orthopedic PACU. During her working years she touched many lives with her kindness and caring for the thousands of patients under her responsibility.
Deb was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader and a member of a book club. She also was a past member of the Lancaster Area Sewing Network, enjoyed walking, traveling, and sitting at the beach watching the ocean. Deb loved talking about her children and spending time with them whenever she could. Her caring nature carried over to all the people that she met asking about their lives and how their families were doing. Deb was blessed with many close friends that loved her and supported her especially during her illness. Deb could not stop thanking them for their kindness.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023, at 11 AM at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA. The family will greet Family and Friends on Friday February 3, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM at and again from 10 AM to 11 AM before the service.
In lieu of flowers, Deb has requested that contributions, to support the patients of Huntington Disease, be sent to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Marilynn Touni, HD Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750 Philadelphia, PA 19104. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com